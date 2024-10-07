'Continuously fighting against Naxalism': CM Sai on Dantewada encounter

Business Standard
He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Monday with Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his happiness after 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday expressed his happiness after 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in the Narayanpur-Dantewada border.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Chief Minister stressed the state government's commitment to fighting against Naxalism.
 

This came following a major crackdown on left-wing terrorism after security personnel killed 31 Naxals in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in a two-day operation.

"Since we have assumed power in the state, we are continuously fighting against Naxalism," the CM said.

 

He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Monday with Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states.
 

Earlier, a joint operation by DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF teams was launched after receiving the information of the presence of 40 to 50 Naxalites who had come together for a meeting.

According to the police, a heavy exchange of fire took place between security personnel and Naxalites after forces surrounded the Naxals in the forest.

"We had received information of the presence of 40-50 Naxalites who had come together for a meeting. We launched a joint operation with DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF teams. When our teams surrounded the Naxalites on October 4, a heavy exchange of fire took place. Dead bodies of 31 uniformed Naxalites have been recovered along with a range of automatic weapons. This has been our biggest achievement so far. Force is returning after completing the search operation. The terrain was difficult, especially because of rain," Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country before March 2026.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

