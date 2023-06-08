close

Conversion via gaming app: Tech-savvy accused changing locations frequently

It is also being suspected that Khan has been frequently changing his address, and making calls to people though Internet, and not the conventional telephonic route

IANS Ghaziabad
cybercrimes

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
The prime accused in the case related to religious conversion through a gaming app, Shahnawaz Khan a.k.a. Baddo, who is currently absconding, is said to be a tech-savvy gaming enthusiast who has been changing his locations frequently, making it difficult for the police to trace him, a source privy to the developments said on Thursday.

The game -- 'Fortnite', which is similar to PUBG -- is allegedly brainwashing non-Muslim youth and motivating them to convert to Islam, the police said.

The Ghaziabad Police, Lucknow Police and several other agencies are looking for Khan, who allegedly targeted minor children to convert them through the online gaming application at many places, including Maharashtra.

A cleric (Maulvi) at a mosque in the Sanjay Nagar area in Ghaziabad was arrested in this connection on Sunday.

A police team has also been sent to Maharashtra to nab Khan, who hails from Thane.

According to sources, Khan was in touch with children who were usually targeted through the gaming app for quite a few days. Though he only studied till Class 12, Khan has been a pro when it comes to using modern apps, a source said, adding that he has changed his SIM card several times in the last five days.

It is also being suspected that Khan has been frequently changing his address, and making calls to people though Internet, and not the conventional telephonic route.

According to sources, Khan, being "extremely cunning and shrewd", switches off his phone immediately after making calls, and also changes his location, making it difficult for the police to trace him.

"His family members and those coming to meet them are under our watch. We are also questioning some of his family members," a source in the police said.

Topics : Gaming Conversations criminal cases

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

