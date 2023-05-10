Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

The pandemic brought down movie revenues by 62 per cent. It is only estimated to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 with Rs 19,400 crore in revenue.

The filmed entertainment segment’s 2019 pre-pandemic revenue of Rs 19,100 crore was nearly three times that of online gaming’s (Rs 6,500 crore), shows data from the Ficci-EY media and entertainment (M&E) sector report released earlier this month.