Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Online gaming revenues are set to exceed those of filmed entertainment by 2025.
The filmed entertainment segment’s 2019 pre-pandemic revenue of Rs 19,100 crore was nearly three times that of online gaming’s (Rs 6,500 crore), shows data from the Ficci-EY media and entertainment (M&E) sector report released earlier this month.
The pandemic brought down movie revenues by 62 per cent. It is only estimated to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 with Rs 19,400 crore in revenue.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or