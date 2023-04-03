close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 33 fresh cases; active tally at 74

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,343 after 39 patients recovered during the day, he said

Press Trust of India Nashik
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra's Nashik district recorded 33 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 4,82,721 on Monday, an official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,904, while the count of recoveries reached 4,73,343 after 39 patients recovered during the day, he said.

With this, the district currently has 74 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,76,345 were from Nashik city, 1,79,822 from other parts of the district, 14,076 from Malegaon and 8,562 from outside the district, he added.

Also Read

Maharashtra sees 462 new Covid-19 cases, 0 death; active tally 2,818

Maharashtra records 358 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,788

India records 1,046 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 17,618

Maharashta records 475 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 2,605

India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912

This is a fight against 'Mitrkaal' to save democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with jailed Sisodia

7 IITs, 22 NITs without board of governors chairperson: Education ministry

PSBs transfer Rs 35,012 cr unclaimed deposits to RBI; SBI tops list

Govt's priority is to maintain balance between economy & ecology: CM Dhami

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra | corona

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon