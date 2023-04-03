close

Govt's priority is to maintain balance between economy & ecology: CM Dhami

The state government has set up Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, and it has begun working in Joshimath, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Pushkar Singh Dhami

Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday underlined his government's priority to maintain a balance between economy and ecology in the hill state and asserted that all development projects are being implemented keeping in mind environmental concerns.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said all arrangements for the 'Char Dham' yatra have been made and more than eight lakh people have registered for the pilgrimage.

Concerns about safeguarding the state's ecology have been raised following the land subsidence in Joshimath that had prompted authorities to relocate many families.

Besides discussing a number of the state's development projects with the prime minister, Dhami invited him for the yatra and to Adi Kailash, a sacred Hindu site, as well, he said.

The meeting lasted for nearly an hour during which he sought Modi's "guidance" on a number of issues.

A statement later said the chief minister informed Modi that Rs 2,942.99 crore is needed for the economic package to provide aid to those affected by the land subsidence in Joshimath. The package includes temporary relief and residential facilities and measures such as compensation.

The state government has set up Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, and it has begun working in Joshimath, it said.

Dhami also urged Modi to start a Vande Bharat train service between Haridwar and Varanasi, saying it will be of big help to tourists, including pilgrims. A number of other development projects related to the state were also discussed in the meeting.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

