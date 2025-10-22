Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Crackers and casualties: Firework accidents kill hundreds each year

Crackers and casualties: Firework accidents kill hundreds each year

A Diwali-day explosion in Chennai killed four as illegal firecracker storage triggered a blast, highlighting India's recurring festive firework tragedies

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A tragic firework accident in Chennai claimed the lives of at least four persons on the day of Diwali (October 20) after illegally stored firecrackers went off inside a residential house. Unfortunately, such incidents are not isolated. Firework-related accidents are alarmingly common during the Diwali season. Between 2014 and 2023, India reported approximately 1,489 firework accidents, resulting in 1,469 deaths and injuries to 571 individuals. In 2023 alone, 169 firework-related deaths were recorded nationwide, with 106 of them reported from the four southern states of India. Notably, the majority of victims in these accidents were men.
   
 
   
In 2014, 151 firework accidents were reported, rising sharply to 253 by 2016. However, the trend reversed in subsequent years, with cases dropping to 129 in 2021, further declining to 90 in 2022. In 2023, the number rose again to 121.
   

Also Read

Crackers

Green crackers: Are they really a cleaner, healthier and safer choice?

Diwali

Cracking pollution: Green fireworks are not India's long-term solutionpremium

US flag, USA

July Fourth sees shootings in US cities, fireworks death in Massachusetts

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders Russian nuclear drills as summit with Trump is postponed

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

RBI Retail Direct explained: How to invest in government bonds online

   
The highest number of firework-related fatalities in India occurred among the adult population (18 years and above).
   
   
In 2023, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of firework-related accidents in India.
 

More From This Section

Indian Railway

Around 200 special trains to make 12,000 trips between Oct 1 and Nov 30

edible oil

Govt to launch inspections to enforce new edible oil reporting norms

home ministry

Meeting between MHA, Ladakh leaders begins weeks after deadly protests

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

BCI warns law firms against foreign tie-ups, clarifies cross-border limits

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Punjab saw 415 farm fires from Sep 15 to Oct 21, down from 1,510 last year

Topics : Fireworks Accidents Firecrackers Diwali firecrackers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon