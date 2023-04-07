close

Crops on 60k hectares in Marathwada damaged, affects 122k farmers

Crops on more than 60,000 hectares of land in Marathwada in Maharashtra have been damaged due to last month's unseasonal rains and a sum of Rs 84.75 crore would be needed to give compensation

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
A woman reaps wheat crops during the harvest season amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, near Raispur village in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Crops on more than 60,000 hectares of land in Marathwada in Maharashtra have been damaged due to last month's unseasonal rains and a sum of Rs 84.75 crore would be needed to give compensation to 1.22 lakh farmers, an official said on Friday.

Quoting figures from the crop loss assessment survey carried out by the state government, he said Nanded saw the maximum loss with crops getting damaged on 21,579.50 hectares and affecting 36,543 farmers.

"In Aurangabad, crops were destroyed on 13,535.07 hectares and 35,015 farmers were affected. In Latur, damage was on 10,367.83 hectares affecting 22,565 farmers," he said.

The official said the compensation needed to be paid in Nanded was Rs 30.52 crore, Rs 22.17 crore in Aurangabad, Rs 10.56 crore in Latur, Rs 3.67 crore in Jalna, Rs 4.37 crore in Parbhani, Rs 6.04 crore in Hingol, Rs 5.99 crore in Beed and Rs 1.39 crore in Osmanabad.

Topics : Maharashtra | Maharashtra farmers | Unseasonal rains

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

