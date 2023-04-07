Domestic gas price for April at $7.92, price for consumers capped at $6.5



According to an order of oil ministry's petroleum planning and analysis cell, the price of natural gas for April 8-30 period has been notified as $7.92 per MMBtu going by the new formula of gas prices being pegged 10 per cent of the international price of the Indian crude basket. The government on Friday announced a natural gas price of $7.92 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) for the remainder of April, according to the new pricing formula suggested by the Kirit Parikh Committee. However, it said the final rates for consumers have been capped at $6.5 per mmBtu.



The government on Thursday amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing. However, the rates have been capped at $6.5 per MMBtu for consumers, according to the latest decision of the Union Cabinet. “For the gas produced by ONGC/OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to a ceiling of $6.5 per mmBtu,” the order said.



The move is expected to reduce by 10 per cent the prices of piped natural gas (PNG), supplied to households, and compressed natural gas (CNG), used as auto fuel and by various industries, including petrochemicals and fertilisers. It approved a floor price of $4 per MMBtu for the next 2 years, to cover the cost of gas production by state-run firms ONGC and OIL. The ceiling price will be set at $6.5 per MMBtu. Afterwards, both the floor and ceiling prices will be increased yearly by about $0.5 per MMBtu, Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said.

Also Read Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices IGL, MGL gain up to 4% post Kirit Parikh panel gas pricing recommendations ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth Stepping on the gas: CNG fuel of choice in green mobility quest Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts Cyber cell begins probe into Venugopal's complaint on cloning of number Rajasthan healthcare model should be implemented across country: Congress Governor's guidelines to VCs of state varsities trigger row in Bengal NGT panel to revisit clearance granted for Great Nicobar Island project Akali Dal exposes Rs 200-crore liquor scam in Punjab, demands CBI probe



Change in rates Meanwhile, the government has decided not to tinker with the existing pricing formula for difficult fields such as KG-D6 of Reliance Industries and BP. About 83.3 per cent of the country’s natural gas is produced by ONGC and OIL, while the remaining 16.7 percent was by private companies and joint venture entities.