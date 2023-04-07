close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Domestic gas price for April at $7.92, price for consumers capped at $6.5

The government on Thursday amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Natural gas

The rate for gas extracted from newer but difficult fields such as one operated by Reliance Industries and its partner BP in the KG basin have been cut marginally to $12.12 per mmBtu

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday announced a natural gas price of $7.92 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) for the remainder of April, according to the new pricing formula suggested by the Kirit Parikh Committee. However, it said the final rates for consumers have been capped at $6.5 per mmBtu.
According to an order of oil ministry's petroleum planning and analysis cell, the price of natural gas for April 8-30 period has been notified as $7.92 per MMBtu going by the new formula of gas prices being pegged 10 per cent of the international price of the Indian crude basket.

However, the rates have been capped at $6.5 per MMBtu for consumers, according to the latest decision of the Union Cabinet. “For the gas produced by ONGC/OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to a ceiling of $6.5 per mmBtu,” the order said.
The government on Thursday amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing.

It approved a floor price of $4 per MMBtu for the next 2 years, to cover the cost of gas production by state-run firms ONGC and OIL. The ceiling price will be set at $6.5 per MMBtu. Afterwards, both the floor and ceiling prices will be increased yearly by about $0.5 per MMBtu, Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said.
The move is expected to reduce by 10 per cent the prices of piped natural gas (PNG), supplied to households, and compressed natural gas (CNG), used as auto fuel and by various industries, including petrochemicals and fertilisers.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

IGL, MGL gain up to 4% post Kirit Parikh panel gas pricing recommendations

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Stepping on the gas: CNG fuel of choice in green mobility quest

Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts

Cyber cell begins probe into Venugopal's complaint on cloning of number

Rajasthan healthcare model should be implemented across country: Congress

Governor's guidelines to VCs of state varsities trigger row in Bengal

NGT panel to revisit clearance granted for Great Nicobar Island project

Akali Dal exposes Rs 200-crore liquor scam in Punjab, demands CBI probe


Meanwhile, the government has decided not to tinker with the existing pricing formula for difficult fields such as KG-D6 of Reliance Industries and BP. About 83.3 per cent of the country’s natural gas is produced by ONGC and OIL, while the remaining 16.7 percent was by private companies and joint venture entities.
Change in rates

Earlier this week, the government had kept the administered prices of natural gas produced from legacy or old fields unchanged at $8.57 per mmBtu for April 1-September 31. The latest order would supersede that.
The rate for gas extracted from newer but difficult fields such as one operated by Reliance Industries and its partner BP in the KG basin have been cut marginally to $12.12 per mmBtu. This would remain the same unless mentioned otherwise, sources said.
Topics : Gas prices | Natural gas price | CNG | Petroleum Ministry | ONGC | Domestic gas price hike | gas pricing

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon