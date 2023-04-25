CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Companies are required to spend 2 per cent of their profits on CSR projects. The analysis considered spending in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

The Northeast got a 7.7 per cent share in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding in 2021-22 (FY22), reveals an analysis of data collated by primeinfobase.com. This is the second-lowest since CSR spending became mandatory in 2014-15 (FY15). It had been as high as 10.1 per cent at its peak in 2016-17.