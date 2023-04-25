close

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

The concluding part of a three-part series on corporate social responsibility spending looks at regional disparities in allocation

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Companies spent a smaller share of their mandatory charitable spending in the Northeast than before.
The Northeast got a 7.7 per cent share in corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding in 2021-22 (FY22), reveals an analysis of data collated by primeinfobase.com. This is the second-lowest since CSR spending became mandatory in 2014-15 (FY15). It had been as high as 10.1 per cent at its peak in 2016-17.
Companies are required to spend 2 per cent of their profits on CSR projects. The analysis considered spending in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.
Topics : CSR Corporate social responsibility Northeast India

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

