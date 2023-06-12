close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyclone Biparjoy: Ensure evacuation from vulnerable areas, says PM

The prime minister also directed that the safety of animals should be ensured and ordered the setting up of 24x7 control rooms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cyclone Biparjoy

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday directed officials to ensure safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat's Kutch.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting here to review the preparedness of the Centre as well as the Gujarat government to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone.

He directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi also directed to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking water, and restore them immediately in the event of any damage caused to them.

The prime minister also directed that the safety of animals should be ensured and ordered the setting up of 24x7 control rooms.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was reviewing the situation 24x7 and was in touch with the state government and the central agencies concerned.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

IOA appoints Retd Justice Mittal as returning officer, elections on July 4

West Bengal election panel may extend rural poll nomination date by day

PM Modi's US visit will decide contour of future of India-US relationship

Assam to get a new assembly house in August 2023: CM Himanta Biswa

Data breach reports from CoWIN without any basis, clarifies Health Ministry

The NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, and has kept 15 teams on standby, the PMO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Cyclone

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

At Wipro, future hikes to depend on upskilling, reskilling, says HR boss

Wipro
3 min read

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

hyundai logo
3 min read

JSW Cement signs $50 mn green loan agreement with French lender BNP Paribas

jsw
1 min read

Most Popular

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms

Rating agencies: Derated and now berated
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon