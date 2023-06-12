close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Data breach reports from CoWIN without any basis, clarifies Health Ministry

The ministry, however, said it has requested the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to look into the issue and submit a report

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CoWIN, coronavirus, vaccination

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said reports claiming breach of data of beneficiaries registered on the CoWIN platform were "without any basis", and that it has requested the country's nodal cyber security agency CERT-In to look into the issue and submit a report.

While asserting that the CoWIN portal is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, it said an internal exercise has been initiated to review the existing security measures of CoWIN.

There are reports alleging breach of data from the Co-WIN portal of the Union health Ministry, which is repository of all data of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated against COVID19, the health ministry said in a statement.

"It is clarified that all such reports are without any basis and mischievous in nature. Co-WIN portal of Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy," it said.

The ministry, however, said it has requested the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to look into the issue and submit a report.

The Minister of State for IT further said the National Data Governance policy has been finalised that will create a common framework of data storage, access and security standards in the country.

Also Read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Toyota Kirloskar reports data breach, extent of intrustion not confirmed

Pak Army Chief's personal data breach prompts formal inquiry by Parliament

How to secure personal data amid a breach: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Assam to get a new assembly house in August 2023: CM Himanta Biswa

REET result 2023: The heartwarming success story of Dholpur's Rekharam

Anti-encroachment drive starts near Lal Quila, Chandni Chowk metro stations

Purvanchal Expressway closed till June 25 for IAF airstrip maintenance

Kigali Global Dialogue to discuss critical sustainable development issues

"With reference to some alleged Cowin data breaches reported on social media, @IndianCERT has immediately responded and reviewed this," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

A Telegram Bot was throwing up Cowin app details upon entry of phone numbers, he said.

"The data being accessed by bot from a threat actor database, which seems to have been populated with previously breached/stolen data stolen from past. It does not appear that Cowin app or database has been directly breached," the minister said clearing the air.

Topics : Health Ministry Data breach

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JSW Cement signs $50 mn green loan agreement with French lender BNP Paribas

jsw
1 min read

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Moody's
2 min read

Strengthen routine immunisation, focus on unvaccinated children: WHO

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
3 min read

Most Popular

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms

Rating agencies: Derated and now berated
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon