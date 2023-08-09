LIVE: Tripura CM claims Rohingyas using state as passage to enter elsewhere
Catch all the latest news updates live from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha claimed that the Rohingyas were using Tripura as a corridor to reach other states."We had a detailed discussion on why and how Rohingyas are entering Tripura. During my visit to Unakoti district, I observed that the barbed wire fencing (on the Bangladesh border) has been destroyed due to river erosion caused by floods. I also spoke to the villagers about it."
No article available in this category.
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Independence Day Narendra Modi Tripura CM Tripura Rohingyas Rohingyas in India Law and order Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Moscow Drones Today News
First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:14 AM IST