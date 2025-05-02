Friday, May 02, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC grants J&K more time to report on Pak nationals after flood data loss

SC grants J&K more time to report on Pak nationals after flood data loss

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by late Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party leader and senior advocate Bhim Singh

Supreme Court, SC

The top court then posted the matter for hearing on July 25. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday granted more time to the Jammu and Kashmir government to inform it about the number of Pakistani nationals detained under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan gave six more weeks after the authorities informed that data relating to such prisoners was lost during floods in the union territory.

The top court then posted the matter for hearing on July 25.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by late Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party leader and senior advocate Bhim Singh who petitioned the court on Pakistani citizens detained under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

 

His plea sought such persons to be freed and deported to Pakistan.

The top court previously expressed concerns over the fate of those Pakistani nationals who were released from Indian jails after completing their terms and if the neighbouring country did not accept them as its citizens.

The government was, therefore, asked to bring in a suitable mechanism to ensure such foreign nationals were not forced to remain in jails as courts frequently dealt with complaints about Pakistani nationals being incarcerated in jails despite having served their sentence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

parents protest against school fee hike

Crushed by school fees? Parents rise in protest across major cities

baba Ramdev, Ramdev

Ramdev assures Delhi HC of not posting offensive content against Hamdard

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar calls for revival of traditions to counter colonial legacy

Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam port, calls it India's maritime turning point

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw

'India must set clear AI rules, promote local content': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : Supreme Court India Pakistan relations Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon