Datanomics: Cold wave blankets North India as temperatures plunge

A severe cold wave grips parts of India, pushing temperatures to near-freezing levels and highlighting a sharp rise in cold-related deaths and regional winter extremes

Over the years, cold waves have become deadlier

A severe cold wave has gripped parts of North India, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius on January 16, the coldest morning in three years. Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other North Indian states, are also experiencing near-freezing temperatures, and dense fog has disrupted transport and daily routines. According to official data, exposure to the cold claimed a total of 6,974 lives between 2015 and 2023 — 733 deaths in 2023 alone. 
 
Cold waves taking more lives
 
Over the years, cold waves have become deadlier. In 2023, cold exposure claimed 11.4 per cent of all deaths caused by natural forces, the highest proportion since 2015. In the decade ended in 2023, this share ranged between 7.9 per cent and 11.4 per cent.
 
 
Down from 2019 peak
 
Despite longer cold spells in some regions, the number of cold wave days in India remains relatively low. India saw 40 cold wave days in 2024, far below the 2019 peak of 103 days.
 
 
Comparison across states
 
Jammu & Kashmir recorded the highest share of cold wave days at 30 per cent in 2024, while Delhi and Bihar both hit decade-high levels of 17.5 per cent. In 2022, all top five states, except Haryana, saw a decline in cold wave days compared to 2014. 
 
