Datanomics: Displacements in India rise due to natural disasters, conflicts

The recent natural calamities such as floods, cloudbursts, and landslides across the country have led to multiple deaths and displacement. Further, conflicts in Manipur and some other states have led to uneasiness, forcing people to shift to safer areas. A caution should be exercised in interpreting the data since a single displaced person may be counted multiple times as each event of displacement is counted separately.

Displacement due to natural disaster

According to data from Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, more than 5.4 million internal displacements happened in India in 2024. From 2008-24, 61.9 million internal displacements took place, and