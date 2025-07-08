Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Displacements in India rise due to natural disasters, conflicts

According to the data from Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, around 118,000 people were displaced by climate-induced disasters in India in 2024

Over 520,000 people were internally displaced in India in 2024 on account of conflict and violence.

The recent natural calamities such as floods, cloudbursts, and landslides across the country have led to multiple deaths and displacement. Further, conflicts in Manipur and some other states have led to uneasiness, forcing people to shift to safer areas. A caution should be exercised in interpreting the data since a single displaced person may be counted multiple times as each event of displacement is counted separately.
 
Displacement due to natural disaster
 
According to data from Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, more than 5.4 million internal displacements happened in India in 2024. From 2008-24, 61.9 million internal displacements took place, and
