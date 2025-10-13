Datanomics: Share of govt servants in suicides remains nearly 1%

Monday, October 13, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Official data show that suicides in India rose by 23 per cent over five years till 2023, with most victims being men across professions

Suicides and suicide rates have been steadily rising over the years. However, in 2023, the rate saw a slight decline per 100,000 population.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Haryana Additional Director General of Police Y Puran Kumar recently died by suicide, citing job-related dissatisfaction and alleged mental harassment by senior officials. Official data shows that suicides in India rose by 23 per cent over five years till 2023, with most victims being men across professions.
 
Suicide rate decreases marginally in 2023  
Suicides and suicide rates have been steadily rising over the years. However, in 2023, the rate saw a slight decline per 100,000 population. 
 
Daily wage earners at highest risk
 
Share of suicides  by govt servants  in total
