Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Uranium traces put spotlight on India's polluted aquifers

Datanomics: Uranium traces put spotlight on India's polluted aquifers

A new nationwide groundwater assessment shows rising uranium and nitrate contamination - with Punjab and Delhi among the worst affected - raising urgent health and policy concerns

Drinking water
premium

Drinking water

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uranium traces were recently found in the breast milk of lactating women in several districts in Bihar. This has raised concerns about groundwater levels and aquifer contamination in India. According to the Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025 released by the Central Ground Water Board, 28.3 per cent of groundwater quality assessment samples exceeded the permissible limit set by the Bureau of Indian Standards for one or more parameters, indicating localised quality concerns. 
Highest share of uranium-contaminated groundwater in Punjab
 
Nearly 7 per cent of India’s groundwater samples had uranium concentration beyond permissible limits in 2024 (pre-monsoon samples). This share
Topics : Groundwater contamination Breast milk Bihar uranium public health
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon