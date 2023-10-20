close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Day not far when Indian will land on Moon in indigenous spacecraft: PM

Addressing a function here, the prime minister said India's Gaganyaan will soon ferry Indian astronauts to space and the country also plans to establish its own space station

Narendra Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India Sahibabad (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government has drawn up a roadmap for the development of space sector and that day was not far when an Indian will travel to the Moon in an indigenously built spacecraft.
Addressing a function here, the prime minister said India's Gaganyaan will soon ferry Indian astronauts to space and the country also plans to establish its own space station.
"We have drawn a strong roadmap till 2040 for the space sector...that day is not far when we will land an Indian on the Moon on our own spacecraft," Modi said after flagging off the first Namo Bharat train on the 17-km stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System.
Modi recalled that India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 had recently placed the country's tricolour on the lunar surface.
He said India of the 21st century was writing new chapters of progress and the landing of Chandrayaan on the Moon had left the world awestruck.
"With the impeccable hosting of the G20 Summit, today's India has become the centre of attraction and curiosity for the world which finds new opportunities to connect. Today's India wins more than 100 medals in the Asian Games.
"Today's India launches 5G on its strength and takes it to all corners of the country. Today's India does the highest digital transactions in the world. Namo Bharat trains that were flagged off today are also made in India," the prime minister said.
Earlier this month, the prime minister set goals for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by asking engineers and scientists to work towards setting up an Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending an Indian astronaut to the lunar surface by 2040.
Modi also asked scientists to undertake interplanetary missions such as a Venus orbiter and also attempt a landing on Mars.
He also said the government has handed over festival gifts by reducing the gas cylinder price by Rs 500 for Ujjwala beneficiaries, free ration to more than 80 crore citizens, four per cent dearness allowance and dearness relief to the central government employees and pensioners and Diwali bonus for lakhs of group B and C non-gazetted railway employees.

Also Read

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

EPFO adds 1.69 million net members in August 2023; majority aged 18-25

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses to run between Delhi-NCR from Nov 1

Court extends judicial custody of Purkayastha, Chakravarty till October 25

CM Khattar announces setting up of 2 shooting, archery training centres

"This will benefit the entire economy as it will promote economic activities in the market," he said.
The prime minister said that the festive joy in every family increases when such "sensitive decisions" are taken and the happiness of every family in the country makes up for the festive mood.
"You are my family, so you are my priority. This work is being done for you. If you are happy, I will be happy. If you are empowered, the country will emerge stronger," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi moon space

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK LIVE SCOREHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon