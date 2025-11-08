Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DDA launches second phase of Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana housing scheme

DDA launches second phase of Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana housing scheme

The scheme, launched on November 7, offers flats under the low-income group and economically weaker section (EWS) categories, located across key areas of Delhi

Housing scheme, Jhuggi Jhopri clusters

Overall, more than 1,000 flats were booked within the first 24 hours, reflecting the continued public enthusiasm and confidence in DDA's affordable housing programmes, it said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the second phase of the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana housing scheme, offering around 1,500 affordable flats across well-connected areas of the city, officials said on Saturday.

The scheme, launched on November 7, offers flats under the low-income group and economically weaker section (EWS) categories, located across key areas of Delhi like Shivaji Marg, Ramgarh Colony, Rohini, and Narela.

"All flats in Rohini, Ramgarh Colony, and Shivaji Marg were booked on the first day itself," the DDA said in a statement.

Overall, more than 1,000 flats were booked within the first 24 hours, reflecting the continued public enthusiasm and confidence in DDA's affordable housing programmes, it said.

 

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who reviewed the progress of the scheme, expressed satisfaction with its implementation and the overwhelming positive response it has received from the public, according to the statement.

Also Read

DDA

DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Guide to bidding, payment, what's on offer

lemon tree, hotels, resort

Delhi's Nehru Place to get 500-room luxury hotel under ₹10,000 cr DDA deal

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Policy soon to allow high-rises in Delhi, connect them to metro: Khattar

The 103-year-old club was taken over by DDA in 2023 by private management, and the authority is in the process of revamping the space.

Bids open to run Delhi's Roshanara Club Cafe, guest house for ₹8 lakh/month

DDA

DDA clears reforms to boost commercial real estate, housing in Delhi

"He appreciated the DDA's efforts in ensuring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the entire process, and reiterated the importance of expanding such initiatives to meet the housing aspirations of all sections of society," the authority said.

The Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana Phase II carries forward the strong legacy of Phase I, which had set new benchmarks in DDA's affordable housing segment, it said.

"Phase 1, launched in September 2025, had offered around 1,200 affordable category flats across well-connected residential areas of the city. The scheme received an exceptional response, with all units being booked on the very first day of opening, reflecting the high public demand and trust in DDA's housing initiatives," the statement said.

These locations have been carefully selected to combine affordability with accessibility, ensuring that residents benefit from improved connectivity, essential amenities, and planned urban infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi enters 'red zone' as pollution crosses 400-mark, AQI turns severe

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality in Nov better than 2024; DPCC aims to avert Grap-III

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT orders to ensure installation of OCEMS in GPIs in UP, Bihar, Delhi

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

Barcode sander logs, track them in real-time: Pawan Kalyan to officials

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

After Unesco tag for Lucknow, Yogi bats for One District, One Cuisine in UP

Topics : DDA housing scheme DDA housing scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon