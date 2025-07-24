Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Policy soon to allow high-rises in Delhi, connect them to metro: Khattar

Policy soon to allow high-rises in Delhi, connect them to metro: Khattar

ML Khattar, Union housing and urban affairs minister, said urbanisation is accelerating while land remains finite, making vertical expansion essential

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar said that around 60 developers in Gurugram and Faridabad have already secured licences to build such high-rises at key transit points. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is preparing a policy to allow high-rise residential construction in Delhi, aiming to link multi-storey buildings directly to metro stations through elevated walkways, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.
 
Speaking at the NDTV Real Estate Conclave 2025, Khattar said the proposed linkways — described by him as a “hanging way” — would ease road congestion by enabling residents to access metro stations without using surface transport.
 
“For Delhi, we will soon introduce a policy to construct high-rise buildings. High-rise buildings will be connected directly to metro stations with a hanging way, and residents will not need to use roads,” he said. 
 
 

Vertical expansion necessary

 
Khattar added that urbanisation is accelerating while land remains finite, making vertical expansion essential. “We need to use vertical space. Many cities are adopting Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) under which they are allowing multi-storey buildings along metro lines,” Khattar said.

He added that around 60 developers in Gurugram and Faridabad have already secured licences to build such high-rises at key transit points.
 
Currently, under Delhi’s Master Plan 2021, residential plots can accommodate buildings up to three storeys without a lift. For taller structures, including high-rises, developers require special permissions from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which has constructed such projects in locations like Kidwai Nagar and parts of Outer Delhi.
 
The upcoming Master Plan of Delhi 2041 proposes to expand vertical construction through the DDA’s land pooling policy, allowing ground coverage between 33 per cent, and 50 per cent for residential plots earmarked for vertical development.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

