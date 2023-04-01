close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Defence sector reforms delivering good results: PM on record high exports

The prime minister was reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tweet that India's defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the fiscal year which ended on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With defence exports reaching an all-time high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results.

The government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub, he tweeted.

The prime minister was reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tweet that India's defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the fiscal year which ended on Friday. It is a remarkable achievement for the country, Singh said.

Modi said, "Excellent! A clear manifestation of India's talent and the enthusiasm towards 'Make in India.' It also shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results. Our Government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub.

Also Read

PM Modi likely to hold 40 rallies across 144 LS seats lost in 2019 polls

Landslide win of PM Modi's BJP in Gujarat polls makes global headlines

People have started speaking up: Ashok Gehlot on BJP expelling rebel MLAs

PM Modi outlines vision of science at 108th Indian Science Congress

PM Modi to hold grand roadshow in Delhi today; traffic advisory issued

Amritpal dares to demand Khalistan due to BJP, RSS' 'Hindu Rashtra': Gehlot

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Mansukh Mandaviya lays foundation stone of 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun

Assam CM threatens to sue Arvind Kejriwal if he calls him 'corrupt'

Democracy in country in danger: Rajasthan CM over Rahul's disqualification

Topics : Commodity repositories | defence sector | Indian exports

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon