Defence sector reforms delivering good results: PM on record high exports

With defence exports reaching an all-time high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that it shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results.

The government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub, he tweeted.

The prime minister was reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tweet that India's defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the fiscal year which ended on Friday. It is a remarkable achievement for the country, Singh said.

Modi said, "Excellent! A clear manifestation of India's talent and the enthusiasm towards 'Make in India.' It also shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results. Our Government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub.