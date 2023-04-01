close

Assam CM threatens to sue Arvind Kejriwal if he calls him 'corrupt'

Speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next day I am going to file a defamation case, the same thing I have done against Manish Sisodia," CM Sarma said

ANI General News
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to speak against him in Assam that 'Himanta Biswa Sarma is corrupt'.

Reportedly, CM Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly had said that there are cases against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in other states.

"Yet I haven't filed any defamation case. Is there any case against me in any part of the country? I want to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal like a coward spoke inside the assembly. So let him come to Assam on April 2 and say that, there is a case against Himanta Biswa Sarma, I will sue him rightly," Sarma said.

Speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next day I am going to file a defamation case, the same thing I have done against Manish Sisodia," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that there is no case against him in any part of the country.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) should not speak against somebody in Delhi assembly where you know I am not there to defend. So what is the case against me? So somebody has misled all the people that there is some case against me. In entire India, there is no case against me, except for some cases filed by Congress people in various courts" he added.

CM Kejriwal along with his Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to attend their first political rally in Assam on April 2.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Politics

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

