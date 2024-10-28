Business Standard
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second day after brief relief

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second day after brief relief

The air quality in Delhi dipped to the 'very poor' category again on Sunday after remaining in 'poor' levels for two previous days, aided by favourable winds

New Delhi: Vehicles move amid air pollution, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Delhi continued to suffer from toxic air quality on Monday, with the air quality index (AQI) reaching 328, categorised as ‘very poor’.
 
Data from various pollution monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar, Alipur, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Sonia Vihar, showed AQI readings hovering near 350 at most locations in the national capital.
 
Bawana recorded one of the highest AQI levels at 371, close to the ‘severe’ mark. Other readings included Anand Vihar at 356, Ashok Vihar at 361, Burari at 361, Dwarka Sector 8 at 331, and Karni Shooting Range at 335.
 
Pollution levels are categorised as follows:
 
 
  • 0-50: Good
  • 51-100: Satisfactory
  • 101-200: Moderate
  • 201-300: Poor
  • 301-400: Very poor
  • 401-500: Severe
  The air quality declined to the ‘very poor’ category again on Sunday after being in the ‘poor’ category for two days due to favourable weather conditions, with winds dispersing pollutants and marginally improving air quality.
 
Visibility was affected in the early hours as a thick layer of smog blanketed the city. Hazardous particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10 were prominently present in the air, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

During this season, it is advised to avoid heavy workloads or intense outdoor exercises, as inhaling these fine pollutants can have severe health effects.
 
With Diwali approaching this week, air quality may deteriorate to ‘severe’ levels if the firecracker ban is not enforced strictly.
 
In view of the situation, around 22 per cent of residents plan to travel for at least part of November to avoid health risks, according to a survey by LogicCircles.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

