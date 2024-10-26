Business Standard
Home / World News / Israel concludes strikes on Iran; will Tehran respond? All we know

Israel concludes strikes on Iran; will Tehran respond? All we know

Israel launched massive strikes targeting Iranian military sites on pre-dawn Saturday, triggering fears that a fresh round of escalation could erupt in West Asia

Missiles, Missile, Iran

The first strike by Israel is said to have taken place about 2:15 am, followed by another wave of strikes a few hours later. (PTI/Representative)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel launched massive strikes targeting Iranian military sites on pre-dawn Saturday, resulting in at least seven explosions in and around the capital city Tehran. The attack comes more than three weeks after Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel in response to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s death.
 
Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon on September 27.
 
The latest escalation has triggered fears that a more direct confrontation could take place between the two West Asian arch-enemies, which could potentially drag Israeli ally the United States into the conflict. Following its October 1 missile attacks, Iran had said that its operation had been concluded in Israel. However, it warned the Jewish nation against any further provocation.
 

What we know about Israeli strikes on Iran and what’s next for West Asia?

The first strike by Israel is said to have taken place about 2:15 am, followed by another wave of strikes a few hours later. Iranian military bases in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan were targeted. After more than six hours of strikes on Saturday, Israel said that it has completed its operation in Iran. 
We have fulfilled our mission, and concluded our response against Iran, IDF Spokesman Radm. Daniel Hagari said in a video message shared on social media platform X. He also warned Iran against beginning a new round of escalation with Israel. “We will be obligated to respond…,” he said.
 
On the situation, two US officials told the Associated Press news agency that they had been told about the strikes in advance but did not elaborate on the details. The US also denied its involvement in the latest escalation.

More From This Section

chart

France credit rating outlook cut to negative by Moody's on deficit woes

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

G-7 finalises $50 bn Ukraine loan backed by profits from Russian assets

aircraft, Military aircrafts

12 Chinese PLA aircraft, 5 naval PLAN vessels spotted near Taiwan

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU leader praises Serbia for EU membership progress despite Russian impact

Canada

China is scanning Canada's cyber defences, state watchdog issues warning

Will Iran respond to Israel’s attack?

While Iran confirmed the attack by Israel, it noted that the strikes had caused limited damage. Iran’s air defence force also claimed that they successfully intercepted and countered Israel’s act of aggression. Iranian state media showed reports of normalcy prevailing in the country after its defences had "foiled" Israel's attack.
 
According to Iran-based news agency Tasnim, the country is ready to respond to Israeli aggression, “as earlier stated.” “Israel will receive a proportional reaction…”, the agency reported citing sources.

Also Read

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Latest LIVE: US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against further retaliation

US flag, US, united states

US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against retaliation

Iran Israel

Israel says strikes on Iran concluded, US denies involvement; top updates

Israel strike

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

Israel strike

Israel strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; Gaza raids continue

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict israel US Iran tensions BS Web Reports West Asia and the Gulf

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon