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Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 150 electric buses, EV charging stations

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 150 electric buses, EV charging stations

Flagging-off 150 new zero-emission electric buses from the Swami Vivekanand ISBT Anand Vihar, Gupta also inaugurated high-capacity charging stations at four Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Tuesday launched 150 electric buses and four charging stations.

Flagging-off 150 new zero-emission electric buses from the Swami Vivekanand ISBT Anand Vihar, Gupta also inaugurated high-capacity charging stations at four Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots -- Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector-37, Nangloi and Keshopur.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said, "We are seeing a whole-government approach by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta where different departments are working to achieve the goal of reducing pollution in the city.

"Anand Vihar is one of the pollution hotspots in the city. In view of that, all the 11 action points recommended by the Union environment ministry have been implemented here, this shows the political will," Yadav said.

 

The induction of 150 additional electric buses has taken Delhi's electric bus fleet to 5,238, and the overall fleet to 6,988 buses, including 1,750 CNG buses.

DTC's total bus fleet is projected to expand to nearly 14,000 by financial year 2028-29. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta electric buses DTC DTC buses

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 2:28 PM IST