Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 150 electric buses, EV charging stations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Tuesday launched 150 electric buses and four charging stations.

Flagging-off 150 new zero-emission electric buses from the Swami Vivekanand ISBT Anand Vihar, Gupta also inaugurated high-capacity charging stations at four Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots -- Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector-37, Nangloi and Keshopur.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said, "We are seeing a whole-government approach by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta where different departments are working to achieve the goal of reducing pollution in the city.

"Anand Vihar is one of the pollution hotspots in the city. In view of that, all the 11 action points recommended by the Union environment ministry have been implemented here, this shows the political will," Yadav said.

The induction of 150 additional electric buses has taken Delhi's electric bus fleet to 5,238, and the overall fleet to 6,988 buses, including 1,750 CNG buses.

DTC's total bus fleet is projected to expand to nearly 14,000 by financial year 2028-29.