Student group marches in Delhi, seeks release of detained CJP leaders
The protesters, associated with student organisation Disha, called on citizens -- particularly youths -- to gather at Connaught Place in large numbers, and reclaim Jantar Mantar
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Members of a student organisation took out a march from Connaught Place on Tuesday, demanding immediate release of detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders and opposing the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.
The protesters, associated with student organisation Disha, called on citizens -- particularly youths -- to gather at Connaught Place in large numbers, and "reclaim Jantar Mantar".
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday morning while they were trying to enter Jantar Mantar.
In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other member had also been picked up by police.
Members of Disha demanded immediate release of Ranka, Das and other CJP members, describing the protest march as a demand for justice.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 2:08 PM IST