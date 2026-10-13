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Home / India News / Tech can help tackle question paper leaks systematically: Nandan Nilekani

Tech can help tackle question paper leaks systematically: Nandan Nilekani

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 here, Nilekani said the issue of exam paper leaks is a 'solvable' issue and needs the use of technology

Nandan Nilekani

Nilekani heads the task force that was set up in July after the leak of the Neet-UG question paper in May led to the cancellation of the medical entrance exam and a re-test (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who heads the high-powered task force on exam reforms, on Tuesday said the issue of question paper leaks can be addressed with a "systematic" approach and advocated the use of technology to deal with the problem.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 here, Nilekani said the issue of exam paper leaks is a "solvable" issue and needs the use of technology.

"If you look at it systematically and go to root causes of why it's happening and use technology to solve it... they are solvable issues," he said.

Nilekani further noted that "these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee. And I think the Prime Minister is very keen to implement our suggestions." Nilekani heads the task force that was set up in July after the leak of the Neet-UG question paper in May led to the cancellation of the medical entrance exam and a re-test, triggering weeks of student protests across the country, which ended with the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

 

One way to stop exam paper leaks is to do away with a fixed question paper and generate it from a large question bank only at the last minute, the Infosys co-founder said.

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"The question then becomes, why do we need to have something called a question paper? Because the moment you have a question paper, then that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold.

"The way to do that is to really have a massive bank of questions. And only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day. And therefore, then the question of a question paper goes away, and there is no economic incentive for that," Nilekani said.

Asked whether AI could generate the exam paper on the day of the test, Nilekani answered in the affirmative.

He said the panel was also looking at moving all exams to computer-based testing. That would require expanding the network of about 1.5 lakh locations where students can currently take such tests.

Nilekani, who was also the Founding Chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and led the creation of the Aadhaar digital identity system, said that when deploying technology at scale, he always focuses on how it could create a "win-win" for the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nandan Nilekani Question paper leak NEET UG

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 1:54 PM IST