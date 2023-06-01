close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi excise scam case: Accused Sharath Reddy turns second approver

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed Sharath Chandra Reddy of Aurbindo Group, an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, to turn an approver in case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

IANS New Delhi
legal, law, judiciary, order

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed Sharath Chandra Reddy of Aurbindo Group, an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, to turn an approver in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reddy was recently charge-sheeted by the probe agency in the case. He is the second person to become an approver. Last November, liquor businessman and accused in the case, Dinesh Arora turned approver.

This can lead to more trouble for Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing money laundering charges by the ED.

Reddy through his counsel had moved a plea before the Rouse Avenue Court requesting the court to let him be an approver. The court allowed his move, and also pardoned him in the matter.

The ED had claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, businessman and AAP's communications in-charge, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Before Reddy, liquor businessman Dinesh Arora had turned approver in the matter.

Also Read

CBI begins examining KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

Kavitha's questioning by CBI continues for over 6 hrs in Delhi liquor case

Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks ED's reply in Benoy Babu's bail plea

Delhi excise case: HC grants bail to Reddy, says sick have treatment rights

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case

Planning of Bengal school recruitment scam done at WBBPE office: ED

Insurer liable to compensate accident victim's kin irrespective of DL: HC

Will strive to take India-Nepal ties to Himalayan heights: PM Modi

Karnataka to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express in July: Union Min Joshi

Judicial probe, peace committee to resolve Manipur violence: Amit Shah

The ED has mentioned that Dinesh Arora gave Rs 82 lakh to Sisodia as the collection for party funds for the Assembly elections.

The ED's case is based on the FIR registered by the CBI. The ED has filed a main charge sheet and four supplementary charge sheets in the matter.

Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested by the ED in November last year.

--IANS

atk/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Excise Duty Scams

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon