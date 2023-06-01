close

Karnataka to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express in July: Union Min Joshi

Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday in Hubballi that the state will get a second Vande Bharat Express train in July

IANS Hubballi (Karnataka)
Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday in Hubballi that the state will get a second Vande Bharat Express train in July, which will run between Bengaluru and Dharwad.

Joshi stated that he had spoken to the Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard. "All preparations for running the super fast train are complete. The Union railway minister has given assurance to inaugurate the new train by July," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express train between Mysuru and Chennai. This was the first Vande Bharata train in south India.

The people have expressed their happiness over the new train between Bengaluru and Dharwad as it connects north Karnataka with state capital Bengaluru.

"The people of twin cities -- Hubballi and Dharwad -- can experience the much sought after finest rail service after the introduction of the Vande Bharat train," Pralhad Joshi stated.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Karnataka Vande Bharat Express

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

