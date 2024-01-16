Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi Forest dept fails to submit report on CM house, NGT slaps Rs 15K fine

The petition has been filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal on behalf of an environmental activist

National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a cost of Rs 15,000 on the Delhi forest department for the non-submission of a proper report by a panel formed earlier to find the factual position regarding the alleged violations of green norms at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
The NGT also directed the Delhi government and its public works department (PWD) to pay a cost of Rs 10,000 each for not submitting their reports according to the tribunal's earlier directions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NGT was hearing a petition that alleged the raising of permanent and semi-permanent constructions and the felling of more than 20 trees for developing structures at 6, Flag Staff Road (the chief minister's residence) and 45-47, Rajpur Road (properties adjoining it).
In May last year, the tribunal formed a joint committee for ascertaining the factual position. The committee comprised the chief secretary and principal secretary (environment and forest) of Delhi, a nominee of the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and the district magistrate of North Delhi.
A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said despite repeated directions passed in July and October 2023, the committee failed to submit its report and the tribunal, in November last year, granted it four weeks, failing which the chief secretary was directed to appear before the green panel.
In an order passed on Monday, the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said, "No report by the joint committee is on record even today nor has the chief secretary appeared by virtual mode."

Taking note of the submissions of the deputy conservator of forests (Central Delhi), who appeared before the tribunal on behalf of the forest department, the bench said a report was filed on Monday in contravention of the tribunal's circular that reports and other such documents had to be filed before 12 noon on the last working day before the date of hearing.
"A hard copy of the report has been produced during the course of arguments, wherein as many as 53 annexures are mentioned but none of the annexures from A to BA has been enclosed. Such an incomplete report has no meaning," it said.
The deputy conservator of forests then submitted that the enclosures would be submitted later in the day, to which the tribunal said it is accepting the report, subject to the deposit of Rs 15,000 as cost.
It said the PWD of the Delhi government sought two weeks in October 2023 to place on record the relevant documents relating to several issues, including the permission and compulsory plantation.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Deteriorating air quality in Delhi, violations of Grap: NGT issues notices

MoEFCC asked to ensure framework on industrial residue is implemented

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Gyanvapi: SC permits cleaning of water tank in mosque complex in Varanasi

Ram mandir opening: GreenCell Mobility to deploy 150 e-buses in Ayodhya

Centre plans Rs 10,000 cr investment in quatum, supercomputing hubs

Road safety topmost priority, will reduce accident deaths by 50%: Gadkari

PM Modi's degree row: SC stays defamation proceedings against AAP leaders

But no response was filed by the PWD, the NGT pointed out, adding that even the city government did not file any reply as directed by the tribunal in October last year.
"Hence, a further two weeks is granted to the PWD and the National Capital Territory (NCT) to do the needful, subject to a deposit of the cost of Rs 10,000 by each with the registrar general of the tribunal," it said.
The matter has been posted on March 4 for further proceedings.
The petition has been filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal on behalf of an environmental activist.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government National Green Tribunal AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon