Kejriwal LIVE updates: Delhi CM to address media on ED summons at noon
Arvind Kejriwal latest news: Catch all the latest updates on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal news updates: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference at noon today on the issue of ED summons to him in connection with the liquor policy case.
Earlier, news agency PTI reported today that Kejriwal could leave for three-day tour of Gujarat on Jan 6 in view of the Lok Sabha polls.
Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday claimed citing unnamed inputs that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. Kejriwal skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday.
Earlier, news agency PTI reported today that Kejriwal could leave for three-day tour of Gujarat on Jan 6 in view of the Lok Sabha polls.
Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday claimed citing unnamed inputs that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. Kejriwal skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday.
Seeking a questionnaire from the agency, Kejriwal said, "Every time, before the summons reaches me, it is already there in the media. This raises questions whether the purpose of the summon is to do any legitimate enquiry or tarnish my reputation."
In the letter, Kejriwal also mentioned that the Rajya Sabha elections are to take place on January 19, and he also has to participate in the Republic Day programme on January 26 as the chief minister of Delhi.
Accusing the ED of "maintaining secrecy" and not responding to his earlier replies, he said the ED issued summons "in the same format as before" without giving any response to his earlier replies. "Therefore, I assume that you do not have any valid reason or justification for issuance of these summons," he said.
11:07 AM
ED could issue fourth summon to Delhi CM Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy case
Probe agency Enforcement Directorate is looking into he reply sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his refusal to appear before the agency and could issue its fourth summon to him to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case, news agency PTI reported today.
Kejriwal was earlier asked to depose on November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 this year.
10:57 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address media on ED summons at noon
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference at noon today on the issue of ED summons to him in connection with the liquor policy case, news agency ANI.
10:30 AM
Arvind Kejriwal 'running away' from probe, says BJP after Delhi CM skips ED summons
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today accused Arvind Kejriwal of "running away" from a probe after the Delhi chief minister skipped the third summons by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Kejriwal on Wednesday cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's "non-disclosure and non-response approach" as reasons for not appearing before it.
10:18 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to leave for 3-day tour of Gujarat on Jan 6: Report
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could leave for a three-day tour of Gujarat on January 6 in view of Lok Sabha polls, news agency PTI reported today citing party sources.
9:59 AM
Three of our leaders are in jail as BJP can't compete with Kejriwal: AAP's Priyanka Kakkar
9:55 AM
Kejriwal ought to appear before ED to maintain image: Cong leader Udit Raj
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:05 AM IST