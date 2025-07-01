Delhi fuel ban sparks more fear than seizures on Day 1 of crackdown

Increased checking, anxious customers, and exasperated fuel dealers marked Day 1 of Delhi’s fuel ban and vehicle impounding drive targeting end-of-life (EOL) vehicles. Starting Tuesday, up to 6.2 million vehicles are in the crosshairs of a citywide crackdown by the Delhi government to weed out older, polluting vehicles.

Aimed at clearing the capital’s toxic air, the government has banned fuel sales to diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old. To catch and impound them, the transport department has been tasked with installing cameras and sirens at 498 fuel stations and 156 entry points to