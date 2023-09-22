close
Delhi govt inks pact with Switch Mobility for 950 low-floor e-buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that the 12-metre buses would start arriving within four to six months

e-bus, Electric bus

These e-buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS devices, Gahlot said, adding that Delhi has the highest number of electric buses in the country | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:31 AM IST
The Delhi government has inked an agreement with Switch Mobility for 950 low-floor electric buses.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that the 12-metre buses would start arriving within four to six months.
These e-buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS devices, Gahlot said, adding that Delhi has the highest number of electric buses in the country.
In a post on X, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said, "Delhi Government signs an agreement with @SwitchMobility for 950 low-floor 12-meter electric buses under National bus programme."

Switch Mobility is the electric vehicle division of Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kailash Gahlot Delhi government Electric bus electric buses

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:31 AM IST

