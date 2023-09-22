Delhi govt inks pact with Switch Mobility for 950 low-floor e-buses

The Delhi government has inked an agreement with Switch Mobility for 950 low-floor electric buses.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that the 12-metre buses would start arriving within four to six months.

These e-buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS devices, Gahlot said, adding that Delhi has the highest number of electric buses in the country.

In a post on X, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said, "Delhi Government signs an agreement with @SwitchMobility for 950 low-floor 12-meter electric buses under National bus programme."



Switch Mobility is the electric vehicle division of Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland.

