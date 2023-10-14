close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Delhi govt sets off process to allow conjugal visits for prisoners

The city government has said the proposal will also be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for issuing necessary instructions

prison, jail, confinement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Conjugal visitation away from the prying eyes of prison officials is a "fundamental right", a petition filed in the Delhi High Court has said.
With many countries allowing such visits, the Delhi government told the Delhi High Court the Director General of Prisons has forwarded to the state's home department a proposal about the rights of prisoners to seek conjugal visits.
The city government has said the proposal will also be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for issuing necessary instructions.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula granted the city government six weeks to apprise it of the developments that follow its recommendation.
The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 15 next year.
The bench was hearing a petition by advocate Amit Sahni seeking directions to the Delhi government and DG (Prisons) to make necessary arrangement in jails for conjugal visits by spouses of prisoners.
The public interest litigation (PIL) had prompted the high court to issue notice to the authorities concerned in May 2019. The PIL wanted the court to set aside the state's prison rule that mandates the presence of a jail officer when a prisoner is meeting his or her spouse. It also urged the court to declare conjugal visit a "fundamental right" of a prisoner.
During a recent hearing, Delhi government's additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal said a proposal has been forwarded by the DG (Prisons) to the state's home department "after due consideration" of the right of prisoners seeking conjugal visits.
The petition says despite most prisoners being in the "sexually active" age bracket they were denied conjugal visitation.
"Despite courts taking a progressive approach and various countries allowing conjugal visits considering it an important human right and also in the light of studies backing conjugal visits as a factor to cut down crimes in jail and reform the inmates, the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 are totally silent on the issue," it said.

Also Read

Pakistan to release 500 Indian prisoners after completing jail term

Tripura to release prisoners who have completed 66% of jail time: Official

HC seeks report on medical condition of prisoners over 75 years of age

427,000 undertrial prisoners lodged in jails as on Dec 31, 2021: Centre

Prisoners not getting skill, educational training: Parliamentary panel

Aerosols heating up Himalayan climate, accelerates glacier's retreat: Study

India-Swiss relations example in today's era of war: Ambassador Heckner

Air India, SpiceJet to operate one flight each to Tel Aviv on Saturday

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

SC directs Centre to apprise it about rice fortification labelling norms

The petition said prisoners cannot be denied private meetings with a spouse on grounds of existing provisions of parole and furlough in the Indian penal system, and added that these were anyway not available to undertrial inmates.
It said conjugal visits not only ensure enforcement of the fundamental human rights of those incarcerated but also their spouses who suffer without having done any wrong.
"One should not overlook the plight of the spouse of those incarcerated who suffer the punishment of denial of conjugal relationship without having done any wrong," the petition said.
It said various research have shown conjugal visits reduce frequency of prison riots, sexual crimes and homosexual conduct while moving prisoners towards reformation and good behaviour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government prisoners prison

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon