Pakistan to release 500 Indian prisoners after completing jail term

IANS Karachi
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Pakistani authorities have decided to release 500 Indian prisoners, 499 of them fishermen, who have completed their jail terms, media reports said on Thursday.

The Indian prisoners will be released from jails in phases. The first batch of 200 prisoners will be released from the Malir District Jail on Thursday and will be sent to Lahore, ARY News reported.

Edhi Foundation will facilitate the travel of the released Indian citizens to Lahore by train, and they will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Friday, ARY News reported.

Another batch of 200 Indian fishermen will be released from jails in Karachi on June 2 for repatriation to India.

The third batch of 100 Indian prisoners will be released from jails on July 3 for repatriation to their home country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

