Delhi HC seeks response from CCI, startups' in Google billing policy case



A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad sought a response from CCI and ADIF and listed the matter for July 19, 2023. The Delhi High Court issued on Wednesday a notice to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) on Google’s appeal against its order directing the market regulator to decide the plea of start-ups against the tech giant’s new payment policy.



The ADIF, which represents a group of digital start-ups, has filed a petition to suspend Google's new in-app billing fee system, called the User Choice Billing (UCB) until the CCI investigates the company for alleged non-compliance with its directives. The ADIF had alleged that despite the regulator’s directive asking the tech giant to allow the use of third-party billing services for in-app payments, the UCB system charges a high service fee. A single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court had on Monday asked the CCI to decide ADIF’s plea against Google's billing policy on or before April 26. Google filed an appeal against this order.



The CCI, in October last year, imposed a penalty of Rs 936 crore on Google and asked it not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing services and to not impose any discriminatory condition. Google was to implement the UCB on Wednesday (April 26).

Also Read Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV Why does Google find itself in CCI's crosshairs? Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10% MCD mulls setting up shelters for stray dogs, 75% of canines sterilised PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh Dalai Lama gets 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award in person after 64 years Please listen to our 'Mann Ki Baat': Protesting wrestlers to PM Modi Badal was a leader who fought for truth, his demise is huge jolt: Abdullah