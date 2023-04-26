close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi HC seeks response from CCI, startups' in Google billing policy case

Anti-trust regulator has asked tech giant to not restrict app developers from using third-party billing services

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court issued on Wednesday a notice to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) on Google’s appeal against its order directing the market regulator to decide the plea of start-ups against the tech giant’s new payment policy.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad sought a response from CCI and ADIF and listed the matter for July 19, 2023.

A single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court had on Monday asked the CCI to decide ADIF’s plea against Google's billing policy on or before April 26. Google filed an appeal against this order.
The ADIF, which represents a group of digital start-ups, has filed a petition to suspend Google's new in-app billing fee system, called the User Choice Billing (UCB) until the CCI investigates the company for alleged non-compliance with its directives. The ADIF had alleged that despite the regulator’s directive asking the tech giant to allow the use of third-party billing services for in-app payments, the UCB system charges a high service fee.

Google was to implement the UCB on Wednesday (April 26).
The CCI, in October last year, imposed a penalty of Rs 936 crore on Google and asked it not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing services and to not impose any discriminatory condition.

Also Read

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

Why does Google find itself in CCI's crosshairs?

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10%

MCD mulls setting up shelters for stray dogs, 75% of canines sterilised

PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Dalai Lama gets 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award in person after 64 years

Please listen to our 'Mann Ki Baat': Protesting wrestlers to PM Modi

Badal was a leader who fought for truth, his demise is huge jolt: Abdullah


ADIG said start-ups' grievance was that the anti-trust regulator had failed to act on its plea about the new policy owing to a lack of quorum at the regulator.
The court on Monday ruled that any vacancy or defect in the constitution of CCI would not invalidate any proceedings as far as its adjudicatory powers are concerned. “Any interpretation, other than the aforesaid, would render the provisions of Section 15(Vacancy not to invalidate proceedings of Commission) otiose and which could not possibly be the intention of the Legislature either," the court said.
Topics : Google Payment service Competition Commission of India Google Pay startup ecosystem

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi HC seeks response from CCI, startups' in Google billing policy case

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Mass loses appeal: In India's smartphone market, premium means business

smartphone, mobile, consumer, digital, online, telecom, internet, connectivity
5 min read

MCD mulls setting up shelters for stray dogs, 75% of canines sterilised

Photo: PTI
3 min read

PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Dalai Lama gets 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award in person after 64 years

Dalai Lama
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon