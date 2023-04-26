PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police personnel and paid tributes to those killed in the incident.

Ten policemen were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs, they said.

"Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," the prime minister tweeted.

