PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned the naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police personnel and paid tributes to those killed in the incident.

Ten policemen were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs, they said.

"Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," the prime minister tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Naxal Attack Chhattisgarh

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

