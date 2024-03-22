Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi maintains revenue surplus despite dent on taxes on liquor since FY23

The new excise policy, introduced in Delhi in November 2021, made sweeping changes to the city's liquor trade

People buy liquor at a shop in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
Premium

Representational Image

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The abandonment of the new excise policy on liquor by the Arvind Kejriwal regime in August 2022 significantly dented the tax revenues of the state government under this head, so much so that recovery was not even projected in the financial year 2024-25. However, the state managed to maintain its revenue surplus position over the years.

The state had projected Rs 9,454 crore to come from taxes on country spirits and foreign liquor during the financial year 2022-23, a substantial 73 per cent increase over the Rs 5,463 crore earned as tax receipts from this head a year earlier due to

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

LIVE: Court reserves order on ED application seeking Kejriwal's remand

Explained: What is Delhi excise policy case and why was Kejriwal arrested?

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

SC sets aside order directing Bloomberg to take down defamatory article

No bar in law on arrested person from continuing as CM: Legal experts

Supreme Court gives relaxation to renewable projects around GIB habitat

PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM following arrest

Who is Deepinder Goyal's second wife, Grecia Munoz? Check details here

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Liquor Liquor law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon