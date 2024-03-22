Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Explained: What is Delhi excise policy case and why was Kejriwal arrested?

The ED has alleged that the liquor policy 'scam' was to give wholesale liquor business to private entities with a fix margin of 12%, for a 6% kickback

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue Court to appear before ACMM Divya Malhotra following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, in New Delhi on S

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Excise policy case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into custody on Thursday evening in relation to the ongoing Delhi liquor policy case. This marks the third high-profile arrest of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader connected to this case.

This development follows the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him protection from arrest in the liquor policy case. He was arrested for failure to comply with nine previous summonses from the ED for questioning.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
But what exactly is the Delhi excise policy case, and what are the allegations against Kejriwal and other AAP members?

What is the Delhi excise policy case?


In November 2021, the Delhi government, under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, introduced a new excise policy aimed at modernising alcohol sales in the city. However, this move received mixed reviews, with some applauding its progressive approach while others raised concerns about its potential financial and public health implications.

Less than a year later, in July 2022, Delhi's Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar reported violations in the policy to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, who recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The report submitted alleged "financial losses to the exchequer" amounting to more than Rs 580 crore.


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that the policy was intentionally designed with loopholes to favour AAP leaders and promote cartel formations. It accused AAP leaders of receiving kickbacks from liquor businesses in exchange for preferential treatment, such as discounts, license fee waivers, and relief during the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions.

The ED alleged that the "scam" involved giving wholesale liquor businesses to private entities with a fixed margin of 12 per cent, for a six per cent kickback.

Additionally, they were accused of influencing elections held in Punjab and Goa in early 2022.

The CBI conducted raids targeting then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three others. The CBI named Sisodia and 14 other accused in its FIR, including AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, who was arrested in September 2022.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Can a chief minister run office from behind bars?

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

LIVE: SC special bench to hear CM Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest

Delhi liquor scam: Here's what Opposition leaders said on Kejriwal's arrest

Punjab CM Mann slams arrest of Kejriwal, says AAP will stand behind him

Delhi liquor scam: Here's what Opposition leaders said on Kejriwal's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Can a chief minister run office from behind bars?

AAP leader Gopal Rai calls for nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest

BJP scared of Oppn, acting out of panic: Cong on Kejriwal's arrest


In March, the ED told a court that the proceeds from the alleged excise policy scam amounted to more than Rs 292 crore.

Recently, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was also arrested for allegedly paying Rs 100 crore to top AAP leaders to receive benefits of the new Delhi excise policy.

What are the accusations against CM Kejriwal?


The ED asserted that Kejriwal himself engaged with key accused individuals, urging them to collaborate with others involved in the case.

Despite receiving nine summons between October 2023 and March 2024, Kejriwal was apprehended after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for protection from arrest.


CM Kejriwal's response to the accusations


Kejriwal maintains that the ED's actions are politically motivated, orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, argued in court that the summonses lacked specificity and amounted to a vague fishing expedition, infringing upon Kejriwal's fundamental rights.
 
In light of the ongoing developments, the case continues to draw attention and scrutiny.

"The arrest will be in grave violation and infraction of the fundamental right to life and liberty. The March 16 summons was issued on the same day on which the general election schedule was declared. The ED has been calling since last year, they can't wait for two more months?," Singhvi said.
 
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate Politicians in criminal case AAP Aam Aadmi Party Liquor BS Web Reports Explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEISRO 3rd Pushpak missionArvind Kejriwal Arrest LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon