Delhi air quality dips again, Gopal Rai urges urgent action on pollution

The air quality in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) fell marginally today after showing improvement the day before. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 255, indicating 'poor' quality. The average AQI over the last 24 hours in the national capital remained over 250.
Many areas of Delhi-NCR were covered in thick smog, with visibility significantly reduced in locations like Nehru Place, ITO, Akshardham, Anand Vihar, and surrounding regions. Agra's Taj Mahal was also engulfed in dense fog amid rising pollution levels.
In some areas, AQI exceeded 400, with Anand Vihar recording 405, categorised as 'severe' by the CPCB. Air quality near the Akshardham temple dropped to 361, indicating 'very poor' conditions.
#WATCH | Delhi | Air Quality Index around Anand Vihar crosses the 400 mark, recorded 405, categorised as 'Severe' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/NkF32Rqwhl— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024
'Feels suffocating'
Delhi environment minister calls for urgent action on air pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently stressed the urgent need to tackle air pollution across northern India, describing the next 15 days as "crucial." Following a key meeting with the Central government on Friday, Rai held a press conference on Saturday. Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with environment ministers from neighbouring states, attended the meeting to assess and address the region's worsening air quality.
Forty-eight hours after taking a dip in Delhi's polluted Yamuna River, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva was hospitalised on Saturday due to 'skin infections and breathing difficulties.' The BJP seized the opportunity to criticise the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused BJP-ruled states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of deliberately releasing polluted water into the Yamuna River.