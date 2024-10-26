Business Standard
Delhi AQI improves due to favourable winds, remains at 'poor' for 2nd day

The pollution control body has predicted that Delhi will witness clear skies for the next three days

Pollution

With the festival of Diwali around the corner, fears loom over a worsening pollution crisis in the national capital. | Representational

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pollution level in Delhi slightly improved on Saturday (October 26), touching the air quality index (AQI) of 228, which indicates ‘poor’ quality. A day before, the air pollution levels had improved to enter the ‘poor’ category from the ‘very poor’ category in the national capital. The data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi’s average 24-hour pollution level stood at 270.
 
The pollution control body also predicted that Delhi will witness clear skies for the next three days. However, the city continued to be shrouded by a layer of smog during the early morning hours. The brief relief in air quality levels of Delhi has been attributed to the favourable winds that helped dispersed pollutants.
 
 
Pollution levels are categorised as:
 
0-50 > Good
51-100 > Satisfactory

101-200 > Moderate
201-300 > Poor
301-400 > Very poor
401-500 > Severe
 
During such toxic pollution levels, the atmosphere remains affected by particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10. These tiny particles, when inhaled by residents, can result in severe health consequences. Hence, officials have warned against carrying exercises or heavy load work outdoors at this time of the season. People are also advised to avoid going out during sunrise and sunset hours. The city's maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius for the day.
 
With the festival of Diwali around the corner, fears loom over a worsening pollution crisis in the national capital, if the officials fail to execute the ban on burning of firecrackers and curbing the stubble burning of crop residue in Punjab and Haryana. Post-Diwali, the pollution levels have breached the 500-mark of 'severe' levels in the past, resulting in widespread chaos among the residents.
 
A report released by Logic Circles has found out that about 36 per cent of Delhi NCR families have one or more members with sore throat, cough and breathing difficulty. Some 22 per cent of residents also plan to travel for at least some part of November to avoid health risks amid deteriorating air quality levels.

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

