Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 39.8 degrees Celsius, says IMD

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 37 per cent and 53 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies on Monday, with light rain or drizzle towards the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 40 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.