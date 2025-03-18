Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's power demand likely to peak at 9K MW this summer: Discom officials

Delhi's power demand likely to peak at 9K MW this summer: Discom officials

A BSES official said several initiatives, including network strengthening and thermo-scanning to identify potential hotspots, among others, were being taken to meet the rise in demand

Renewable energy re

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Higher requirement during the upcoming summer months is likely to push Delhi's peak power demand to 9,000 MW, discom officials said on Tuesday.

The city recorded an all-time high peak power demand of 8,656 MW in 2024, they said.

A BSES official said several initiatives, including network strengthening and thermo-scanning to identify potential hotspots, among others, were being taken to meet the rise in demand.

"More than 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring adequate supply during the summer months," he added.

Last year, Delhi's peak power demand crossed 8,000 MW for the first time, the discom officials said.

 

It had breached the 7,000 MW-mark for the first time -- peaking at 7,016 MW -- in 2018. Since then, demand rise has registered a consistent growth, they said.

The expected peak power demand of 9,000 MW this year is an increase of more than 300 percent over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

LIVE: EPIC to be linked with Aadhaar as per Article 326 of Constitution, says Election Commission

Social Media

K'taka govt launches 'Beyond Screens' initiative to curb digital dependency

PremiumMumbai Airport

Mumbai airport wants domestic passengers to pay a user development fee

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC, UIDAI experts to soon begin consultations on Aadhaar-voter card seeding

Supreme Court, SC

Willing to talk about putting online booth-wise voter data: EC tells SC

Topics : Discoms Power discom power demand forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySunita Williams Return Live UpdatesLatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon