Mumbai airport wants domestic passengers to pay a user development fee

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the airport in the country's financial capital, has proposed introducing a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 325 on every departing domestic passenger and increasing the UDF for international passengers to Rs 650, more than three times the current rate.

To balance the impact of the increased UDF, Adani Group-led MIAL said it has also proposed a reduction of approximately 35 per cent in aircraft landing and parking charges. The tariff proposal, submitted to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), aims to fund infrastructure and technological enhancements at the airport.

