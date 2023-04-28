Deliberations on date of placement of Ram lalla idol begin in Ayodhya

A two-day meeting of the Ram temple construction committee began in Ayodhya on Friday at Ram Janmabhoomi premises.
The meeting is scheduled to be attended by committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, office bearers of the Trust, and engineers of Larsen & Toubro.
The stakeholders are meeting to decide the date of placing of the idol of Ram Lalla in the original sanctum sanctorum.
Apart from it, they will also discuss the carving of a new idol of Lord Rama.
Seers from Kashi have also suggested some dates for the installation of the idol.
The Trust may announce the actual date in the last week of May on the occasion of the birthday of the Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, sources said.
Also Read
Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations
Ayodhya Mosque construction to begin after Ramzan, layout gets clearance
PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir: Shinde
Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India
60 mn-years-old rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal
Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case
CJI inaugurates digital courts for contested traffic challans in Delhi
Delhi Metro to be curtailed on Airport Line Sunday for maintenance work
Shiv Sena (UBT) demands highway toll exemption for Amarnath pilgrims
Supreme Court quashes criminal case against SAD's Parkash Singh Badal
The event in Ayodhya is likely to see the presence of senior seers and many national leaders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)