close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi Metro to be curtailed on Airport Line Sunday for maintenance work

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Metro

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning of April 30 owing to a scheduled track maintenance work, officials said on Friday.

The work will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section of the corridor from 5:30 am to 7:30 am, they said.

Owing to this, services on this line will be run in a curtailed manner for these two hours.

Trains will be run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations when the work is underway on another track. Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement.

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said.

Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line shall be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the statement said.

Also Read

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Delhi Metro Yellow line service delayed, commuters complain on Twitter

Metro services to be partially curtailed on Delhi's Yellow Line on Sunday

DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today

Operations to be partially curtailed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Sunday

Shiv Sena (UBT) demands highway toll exemption for Amarnath pilgrims

FSSAI finds 32 new cases of misleading ads, claims by food biz operators

India, US discuss export control issues related to dual-use items: Kendler

Northeast's second largest air cargo terminal opened in Tripura's Agartala

I-T dept raids hawala dealers, cryptocurrency operatives in Delhi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro Metro Rail airport

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CJI inaugurates digital courts for contested traffic challans in Delhi

Image
5 min read

Supreme Court quashes criminal case against SAD's Parkash Singh Badal

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
5 min read

Logistics clusters over 600 hectares on the cards in Uttar Pradesh

Logistics, export
2 min read

Centre may impose blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices

sugar, export
2 min read

FSSAI finds 32 new cases of misleading ads, claims by food biz operators

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon