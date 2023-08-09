Confirmation

Detained on my way to commemorate Quit India Day: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Wednesday claimed that police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

Bust of Mahatma Gandhi, North Lawn Gardens, United Nations headquarters, New York

Bust of Mahatma Gandhi at North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations headquarters at New York

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date, Gandhi tweeted.
A police official said Tushar Gandhi has reached the Maidan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Quit India Movement 75th anniversary of Quit India Mahatma Gandhi Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

