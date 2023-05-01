DRDO conducts validation trial of underground ammunition storage structure

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a trial of design validation of a state-of-the-art underground ammunition storage facility.

The Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a Delhi-based laboratory of the DRDO, has designed and developed the vertical shaft-based underground storage facility.

"The design validation trial of this underground ammunition storage structure was successfully conducted on April 30," the defence ministry said.

"The instrumented blast trial was carried out in presence of the armed forces by detonating 5,000 kg of TNT in one of the chambers of the underground facility," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the CFEES team conducted the trial with precision and utmost safety measures in place.

"All the parameters recorded during the trial matched with estimated values. This facility will ensure that an explosion within will not cause damage to the adjacent chamber and also ensure full operability of the remaining facility," it added.

The armed forces often find it difficult to stock ammunition as required by them due to the non-availability of adequate land as large safety distances are required for ammunition storage structures.