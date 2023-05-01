close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi government announces extension of free sewer connection scheme

The Delhi government on Monday announced the extension of its free sewer connection scheme, saying it will help reduce pollution in the Yamuna river

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sewer lines

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Monday announced the extension of its free sewer connection scheme, saying it will help reduce pollution in the Yamuna river.

Water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the city government will provide free sewer connections in the unauthorised colonies of Sangam Vihar and Ghalibpur and Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for this purpose.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government has connected 527 new unauthorised colonies to the sewer network since coming to power eight years ago, expanding the sewer network by 2,371 kilometres.

This new initiative will further strengthen the government's commitment to improve the living conditions of the people in Delhi, Bhardwaj said.

Untapped wastewater from unauthorised colonies and jhuggi-jhopri clusters, and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants is the main reason behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna.

Twenty-two drains carrying domestic wastewater and industrial effluent fall into the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla. Though the 22-km stretch is less than two per cent of the river length, it accounts for about 80 per cent of the pollution in the river.

Also Read

Delhi govt approves project to upgrade Ghonda sewer pumping station

Sewer lines in unauthorised colonies of Delhi's Sangam Vihar approved

Sisodia nods for project to lay 34-km sewer line in 39 Najafgarh colonies

NHRC issues notices to Hry govt, Gurugram municipality over sewer death

Free Wi-Fi service down in Delhi since December as contract expires: Report

FSSAI notifies residue cap for five pesticides in tea plantation

Andhra CM Reddy, UAE envoy explore investment opportunities in state

Why is PM Modi silent when his party people abuse me: Uddhav Thackeray

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over plight of shelter home inmates

Allahabad HC remands back Katra Keshav Dev Temple land case to trial court

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi waste management

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

65 out of 71 identified Andhra expats return to India from war-hit Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
2 min read
Premium

Tracking the economic indicators: Oil imports from Russia make a new record

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
Premium

Loading up on future: Small-and mid-caps turning into an investor favourite

small- and mid-caps
10 min read

Nepal grants record 466 climbing permits for Mount Everest this spring

Mount Everest
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

LIVE: National Capital reports 259 fresh cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

covid, coronavirus, covid-19
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon