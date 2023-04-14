close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Drone mapping of 100,000 villages to solve land disputes, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that India has taken a huge lead globally in dealing with the issue of property rights, which result in the burdening of the legal system of any country

IANS Guwahati
Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that India has taken a huge lead globally in dealing with the issue of property rights, which result in the burdening of the legal system of any country.

While attending the Gauhati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister said that even developed nations are dealing with the issue of unclear property rights.

"Drone mapping of more than one lakh villages in the country along with property card distribution to lakhs of citizens have already been accomplished. This will result in a decline in property-related cases and ease the lives of citizens," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that there is unlimited scope for technology to modernise the justice delivery system in the country.

Praising the work of the Supreme Court's e-committee, the Prime Minister told the gathering about Phase 3 of the e-court mission as announced in this year's Budget.

Modi also mentioned the global efforts to use AI in the judicial system to bring more efficiency.

Also Read

Attack of the Kamikaze drones: Russia's Iranian wildcard in Ukraine war

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh hold border talks; likely to resolve disputes

Ukraine War: What are Kamikaze drones deployed by the Russian military?

Nine months into war, Ukraine claims success in downing Russian drones

Delhi transport dept to study feasibility of converting govt trucks into EV

Students' Grievance Regulations prevents caste-based discrimination: UGC

Majority of men in India love gaming apps; women prefer food: Report

India, Mauritius review vostro account mechanism, implementation of CECPA

Babasaheb's dream of justice for all becoming reality now: Rijiju

"We should also try to increase efforts to improve ease of justice for the common citizens through AI," he said.

Talking about the Alternative Dispute Resolution System, the Prime Minister touched upon the traditional alternative dispute resolution mechanism of the northeast.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for the government and the judiciary to be sensitive towards those who have been incarcerated for petty crimes for years and do not have the resources or the money. Modi then took note of those whose families are not ready to accept them after the completion of legal processes.

The Prime Minister also gave the example of the abolition of outdated laws.

"We repealed thousands of archaic laws to reduce compliances," he said.

Modi mentioned that about 2,000 such laws and more than 40,000 compliances have been discontinued. This along with the decriminalisation of many provisions of business has reduced the number of cases in the courts, he said.

--IANS

tdr/arm

Topics : Narendra Modi | Drones | Assam

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon